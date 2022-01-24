Merrill Lynch wealth adviser fired after outburst in Fairfield smoothie shop

A Merrill Lynch wealth management adviser was fired from his job after his violent behavior in a Fairfield smoothie shop became a viral video that led to his arrest.

On Saturday, James Iannazzo ordered a smoothie for his son from the Robeks outlet at 2061 Black Rock Tpke. Iannozzo’s son has a peanut allergy and he asked that the drink not include peanut butter. However, a peanut residue went into the drink and Iannazzo’s son required hospitalization.

Iannazzo returned to the Robeks later in the day demanding to know which employee made the drink. When the shop’s staff told him he should call the franchise’s corporate office to complain, Iannazzo erupted and began yelling obscenities at the employees. Iannazzo threw a drink at an employee, hitting her shoulder but not causing injuries, and then called another employee a

“f***ing immigrant loser” before trying to gain entry into an employees-only area of the location. The employees called the police but Iannazzo left before they arrived.

The video of Iannazzo’s outburst was shared on social media and generated thousands of views. Iannazzo later surrendered himself to the Fairfield Police and has been charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias in the second degree, breach of peace in the second degree and criminal trespass in the first degree. He was issued a court appearance date of Feb. 7 at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Newsweek reported that Iannazzo, who worked for Merrill Lynch for 26 years and was named by Forbes as one of the 25 best in-state wealth advisors for 2021, was terminated from his job.

“Our company does not tolerate behavior of this kind,” the company said in a statement. “We immediately investigated and have taken action. This individual is no longer employed at our firm.”

Iannazzo’s attorney, Frank J. Riccio, issued a statement that said Iannazzo “stressed to the staff” at Robeks not to include peanuts in the drink and “acted out of anger and fear” after his son became ill and required hospitalization.

“He is not a racist and deeply regrets his statement and actions during a moment of extreme emotion,” Riccio said.



Photo of James Iannazzo courtesy of the Fairfield Police Department.