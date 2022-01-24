Home Fairfield Amazon Fresh supermarket planned for Westport

Amazon Fresh supermarket planned for Westport

By
Phil Hall
-

Amazon.com is seeking to open the first Connecticut location for its Amazon Fresh supermarket chain in Westport.

While rumors surrounding the arrival of an Amazon Fresh supermarket in the region have percolated for nearly a year, the company has set its sights on the Post Plaza shopping mall at 1076 Post Road East. Documents filed with Westport’s Architectural Review Board include an application for a proposed Amazon Fresh sign – the board is scheduled to meet on Jan. 25 to consider its approval of the request.

Amazon.com launched its supermarket chain last September and currently has 23 stores in six states and the District of Columbia. The chain’s only Northeast location is suburban Philadelphia.

Photo: The Amazon Fresh supermarket in Warrington, Pennsylvania, courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

Post Views: 12
Previous articleReal estate’s rebound examined in HGAR event
Next articleMerrill Lynch wealth adviser fired after outburst in Fairfield smoothie shop
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here