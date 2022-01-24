Amazon Fresh supermarket planned for Westport

Amazon.com is seeking to open the first Connecticut location for its Amazon Fresh supermarket chain in Westport.

While rumors surrounding the arrival of an Amazon Fresh supermarket in the region have percolated for nearly a year, the company has set its sights on the Post Plaza shopping mall at 1076 Post Road East. Documents filed with Westport’s Architectural Review Board include an application for a proposed Amazon Fresh sign – the board is scheduled to meet on Jan. 25 to consider its approval of the request.

Amazon.com launched its supermarket chain last September and currently has 23 stores in six states and the District of Columbia. The chain’s only Northeast location is suburban Philadelphia.

Photo: The Amazon Fresh supermarket in Warrington, Pennsylvania, courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.