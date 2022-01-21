Clearwater names new executive director

David Toman has been named the new executive director of Hudson River Sloop Clearwater Inc., the environmental advocacy nonprofit founded by Pete Seeger for the preservation and protection of the Hudson River.

“Pete Seeger had a wonderful vision that a beautiful boat and music could bring people together to care for the Hudson River. Clearwater has played an important, unique, and necessary role in the ongoing efforts to protect the river” Toman said. “I am so fortunate to be able to join a dedicated group of people working towards this cause, and it will be a rewarding occupation knowing that I am serving this important mission.”

Previously, Toman, a New Paltz resident, served as chief financial officer and vice president of operations for the Mohonk Preserve in Gardiner. Beginning his career in public accounting, he now has over 25 years of experience in nonprofit leadership including 12 years as associate director of business and finance at the Delaware Nature Society.

Toman will succeed Steve Stanne, who has served as acting director since July 2019. Stanne will continue in the role of board president for Clearwater.

As director, Toman’s responsibilities will include overseeing all programs and operations, including the organization’s new strategic plan, strengthening relationships with local partners and enhancing Clearwater’s support and impact.