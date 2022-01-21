Home Fairfield Constantino’s prepares to join Greenwich’s restaurant scene in March

Phil Hall
Greenwich’s restaurant realm will have a new arrival in March with the opening of Constantino’s, an Italian-focused eatery at 699 West Putnam Ave.

Constantino’s bills itself as a pizzeria and ice cream shop that is also “serving authentic Italian foods that bring you back to grandma’s kitchen.” Among its pizza specialties will be the “Emmy’s Classic Salad Pizza” and “Lasagna Pizza,” and its main courses include a mix of soups and salads, sandwiches, pasta dishes and entrees that include four vegan creations. Ice cream will be served by the scoop, pint or quart.

Constantino’s will occupy the space that formerly housed Stateline Deli, which closed in 2020. The new restaurant is owned by Robyn Bordes, a public relations executive who previously owned Villagio’s in Hartsdale.

