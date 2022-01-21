Home Fairfield Mixed-use property in Old Greenwich sells for nearly $2M

Mixed-use property in Old Greenwich sells for nearly $2M

By
Phil Hall
-

The mixed-use property 280 Sound Beach Ave. in Old Greenwich has been sold for just under $2 million.

The property and adjoining parcels had been owned by the same family since the 1950s and once served as the primary residence. The retail building has been occupied by Old Greenwich Tailor & Cleaners since 1958 and the rear two-story building contains two one-bedroom apartments. The total property encompasses 3,380 square feet.

Laure Aubuchon and Penny Wickey of Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, the estate of Dominick J. Albonizio, and Allan Murphy of Newmark in Stamford represented the buyer, the Greenwich-based investor 280 SBA LLC.

Previous articleWMCHEALTH BOARD CHAIR NAMED
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here