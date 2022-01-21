Mixed-use property in Old Greenwich sells for nearly $2M

The mixed-use property 280 Sound Beach Ave. in Old Greenwich has been sold for just under $2 million.

The property and adjoining parcels had been owned by the same family since the 1950s and once served as the primary residence. The retail building has been occupied by Old Greenwich Tailor & Cleaners since 1958 and the rear two-story building contains two one-bedroom apartments. The total property encompasses 3,380 square feet.

Laure Aubuchon and Penny Wickey of Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, the estate of Dominick J. Albonizio, and Allan Murphy of Newmark in Stamford represented the buyer, the Greenwich-based investor 280 SBA LLC.