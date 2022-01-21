Yonkers Arts Weekend scheduled for spring

While it’s too soon to know the extent to which Covid-19 will be a factor in the spring, plans are moving ahead for the City of Yonkers to present its 8th annual Yonkers Arts Weekend (YAW). Mayor Mike Spano has announced that the festival has been scheduled for Saturday, May 21.

“Yonkers continues to secure its reputation as an artistic hub in the region and we are so excited to share that with residents and visitors each year during Yonkers Arts Weekend,” Spano said. “Yonkers’ rich history, coupled with our thriving arts community, transforms the city, especially the historic waterfront district, into a walkable museum.”

Previous arts weekends each have attracted more than 10,000 visitors to city galleries, the Carpet Mills Arts District, Hudson River Museum and Untermyer Gardens.

Plans call for YAW to present comprehensive range of pop-up exhibitions, free art workshops and musical performances. These include:

Pop-up galleries and art workshops in the Downtown Waterfront District;

The 19 th Annual YoHo Artist Open Studios at the historic Alexander Smith Carpet Mills, which now is designated the Carpet Mills Art District;

Music under the auspices of the Untermyer Performing Arts Council at Untermyer Gardens;

New programs and workshops to be announced at the Hudson River Museum.

Artists who would like to showcase their work during Yonkers Arts Weekend have been invited to submit their information and work samples at YAW’s internet site, yonkersartsweekend.com. The submission deadline is Feb. 22.

Yonkers Arts Weekend is produced by the City of Yonkers Planning & Development Department in partnership with Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront BID. Community partners for YAW include: Yonkers Arts; US+U/Warburton Galerie; YOHO artists and Carpet Mills Arts District; Hudson River Museum; Blue Door Art Center; Riverfront Art Gallery; Sawyer Place; RXR Realty; Untermyer Gardens Conservatory; the city’s Parks Department; and AMS Acquisitions.