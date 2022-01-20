Citing omicron threat, NBC Sports announcers to cover Beijing Winter Olympics from Stamford studio

NBC Sports has announced that its announcers for next month’s Winter Olympics will be broadcasting the games from a Stamford studio and not from Beijing.

“The announce teams for these Olympics, including figure skating, will be calling events from our Stamford facility due to Covid concerns,” said Greg Hughes, NBC Sports’ senior vice president of communications. “We’ll still have a large presence on the ground in Beijing and our coverage of everything will be first rate as usual, but our plans are evolving by the day as they are for most media companies covering the Olympics.”

NBC was planning to have announcers in Beijing for selected competitions, including figure skating and Alpine skiing, with most of their broadcast team based in Stamford. The decision to keep the full team in Stamford follows reports of the omicron variant of Covid spreading in Beijing.

The network is planning to offer more than 2,800 hours of coverage across NBC, CNBC, USA Network, the Peacock streaming service, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.