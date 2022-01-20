Hedgeye Risk Management debuts live show on investing

Hedgeye Risk Management, the Stamford-based provider of investment research and online financial media firm, has launched “The Call @ Hedgeye,” its second live show on HedgeyeTV.

“The Call” provides Hedgeye subscribers with live, online access to the firm’s morning analyst research call at 7:45am ET. Investors will watch Hedgeye’s 40-plus research analysts discuss long and short investing ideas with Hedgeye Founder and CEO Keith McCullough. The new show ends at 8:45am ET, 15 before the start of the firm’s flagship live program “The Macro Show.”

“This is a game changer,” said McCullough. “What we’re doing is giving investors the ability to look deep inside the decision-making process of a world class hedge fund. We’re the only firm delivering this level of access to a premier research team’s actionable ideas, data and insights in real-time before the market opens.”

“We are revolutionizing financial media,” added Hedgeye President Michael Blum. “Hedgeye is the only content producer going live directly to institutional and individual investors. If CNBC is the ‘Blockbuster of Wall Street,’ we’re Netflix. Our analyst team generates valuable proprietary content which we distribute directly to both Institutional and Individual investors alike.”

Photo of Keith McCullough by Phil Hall