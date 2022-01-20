Home Construction Old Greenwich’s Kidd & Co. acquires BRH Garver Construction

Phil Hall
Kidd & Co. LLC (KCO), an Old Greenwich-based family office investment firm focused on the middle market, has acquired Houston-headquartered BRH Garver Construction LP. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 1971, BRH Garver is a specialty construction services firm focused on micro-tunneling with extensive public work experience as well as experience with private contracts and aligned competencies in other areas of site/civil construction. The company’s primary focus is the construction of pipelines for water, sewage, and drainage systems for public municipalities.

In conjunction with the acquisition, BRH Garver expanded its management team with the appointment of construction industry veterans Gene Kemp as CEO and Leslie Hess as chief financial officer.

“BRH Garver’s capabilities in micro-tunneling are without equal, and the level of management depth extends deep into the organization,” said James Benedict, a principal and director at KCO. “This investment fits perfectly with KCO’s investment strategy of partnering with the owners of great companies to leverage

