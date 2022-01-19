BREAKING NEWS: Westmed acquired by Summit Health

Westmed, the multispeciality medical practice headquartered in Rye Brook, which operates several locations in Westchester and Fairfield, has been acquired by Summit Health, which is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Summit, which operates a physician practice similar to Westmed, has been expanding in recent years. For example, Summit acquired CityMD, which operates numerous physician offices including sites in Westchester.

The acquisition, while announced today, first came to the attention of the Business Journal several days ago when it was advised that a Westmed patient noticed that a document carried the notation that Westmed was a Summit Health company.

Also announced today was that Summit has acquired New Jersey Urology (NJU), which it described as “one of the leading urology practices in the United States.”

Anthony Viceroy, CEO of Westmed, has been appointed president and COO of Summit Health. Martin Goldstein, MD, president of NJU, will serve as chief of urology at Summit Health.

Business and financial details of the transaction were not discussed in the announcement.

In a 2020 Social Impact Report, Westmed said it had 365 primary and specialty doctors, 110 advanced care practitioners, 1,174 full-time employees, 351,527 patients and 1,268,046 total annual patient visits.

“Westmed and Summit Health share a vision of health care delivery and a commitment to the health of our patients,” Viceroy said. “By leveraging Summit Health’s expertise in coordinated, value-based primary and specialty care, the newly bolstered organization will create a uniquely accessible comprehensive care delivery model and allow us to play a greater role in the health of our communities.”

Jeff Alter, CEO of Summit Health, said, “An important lesson of this pandemic is how vital it is to expand access to care. The addition of Westmed and NJU enables Summit Health to meet the needs of even more patients through our highly connected care model.

Summit indicated it is looking at other “strategic combinations that are culturally aligned and that help fill clinical, geographic, or operational gaps.”