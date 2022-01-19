Bobby Valentine named brand ambassador for gaming company

Bobby Valentine has been named a brand ambassador for Rush Street Interactive Inc., a Chicago-based gaming and betting company.

Valentine, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Stamford last year, will provide exclusive network and social media content for the company’s BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com brands. He will partake in a weekly Major League Baseball video, as well as podcast, television, and radio interviews on behalf of the company.

“I’m excited to be joining the BetRivers team at an exciting moment in the evolution of sports betting,” said Valentine. “This partnership will allow us to share my passion for competitive sports while at the same time providing valuable commentary to fans.”

The new job is the latest chapter in Valentine’s colorful career, which included work as a Major League Baseball player and manager, television and radio sports announcer and analyst, Stamford-based restauranteur and eight years as the executive director of athletics for Sacred Heart University in Fairfield.