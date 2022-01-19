Synchrony in partnership with pet insurance marketplace

Stamford-headquartered Synchrony has partnered with Pawlicy Advisor, a pet insurance marketplace, in an effort to help pet owners manage the expenses regarding their pet.

In this partnership, Pawlicy Advisor will offer Synchrony’s CareCredit, a financing solution for veterinary care, as part of the Pawlicy Advisor pet insurance marketplace. According to the companies, CareCredit will be available to more than 300,000 pet owners that use Pawlicy Advisor’s free online resources each month.

“Affordable health and wellness solutions are essential for today’s growing pet parent population,” said Jonathan Wainberg, senior vice president and general manager for the pets division at Synchrony. “The addition of the CareCredit financial solution in the Pawlicy marketplace, in addition to our pet insurance solution, Pets Best, helps further our shared goal of offering a Lifetime of Care for pets and ensures all pets – even those with pre-existing conditions – are able to get the care they need.”

“As we looked to fill the gap for those pet parents who either didn’t qualify for pet insurance or those for whom the out-of-pocket costs are too high, CareCredit was our first call,” added Woody Mawhinney, Pawlicy Advisor CEO and co-founder. “Not only is CareCredit the leader in veterinary treatment financing, with a proven, best-in-class offering, but it also shares our commitment to innovation and education on how to offer our beloved pets the best possible care.”