Dog training center buys Newtown property for $502K

Phil Hall
Empire State K9 Services, a Brookfield-based kennel and dog training center, is expanding its operations through the $502,000 purchase of the property at 227 Hattertown Road in Newtown.

The property, which is permitted and licensed as a kennel, is a 1.6-acre parcel with a 1,628-square-foot barn to house and exercise dogs. Empire State K9 Services offers services in the tri-state area.

Randy Vidal of Vidal/Wettenstein represented the seller, Camp Seawatch Kennels LLC, and Nino Petruccelli with Howard Hannah Rand Realty represented the buyer in this transaction.

