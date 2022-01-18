Greenwich’s XPO Logistics to open two new LTL terminals

XPO Logistics Inc. plans to open two less-than-truckload (LTL) terminals to increase customer service capacity in its North American network.

The Greenwich-headquartered company plans to open 26 new doors at a cross-dock terminal in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and 24 new doors at a cross-dock terminal in Texarkana, Arkansas, during the first quarter of this year. These new additions follow the October opening of a 264-door terminal in Chicago Heights, Illinois.

XPO is seeking to expand its North American LTL door count by 900 doors, or approximately 6%, by year-end 2023. The company also announced plans to increase production capacity at its trailer manufacturing facility in Searcy, Arkansas, and to open four more fleet maintenance shops later in the first quarter.

“The strategic actions we initiated in the fourth quarter began showing results in a matter of weeks, giving us good traction for the execution of our plan in 2022,” said Mario Harik, acting president, less-than-truckload, and chief information officer of XPO Logistics. “Our investments in this high-ROIC business will benefit customers across our national LTL platform.”