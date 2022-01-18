Greenwich in talks with new vendor for summer sailing program

The Greenwich municipal government is planning to bring in a new vendor to replace Greenwich Community Sailing (GCS), a division of Longshore Sailing School, which discontinued its 24-year relationship with the town in November.

GCS provided sailing lessons and boat and kayak rentals from Greenwich Point Park and the Chimes Building. Longshore Sailing School President Jane Pimentel blamed the town’s leadership for the decision not to return in 2022, saying the town would not guarantee the usability of the Chimes Building and complaining about its demand to have staffing, equipment and student enrollment in place before a lease was signed.

The Greenwich Free Press reported that First Selectman Fred Camillo is in discussions with an unidentified nonprofit to bring back the sailing program at Greenwich Point this summer.

“The nonprofit organization will continue this important community service, which serves approximately 800 adults and children every year,” said Camillo in an email to town residents.

However, Camillo added the nonprofit organization was addressing high startup costs to launch the program in time for the summer.

“They are in the procurement stage for items and services that must be secured as soon as possible, such as insurance, a website launch, and most importantly, instructional equipment,” he said.