StretchLab franchise opens in Stamford

Phil Hall
StretchLab, a health and wellness franchise chain offering one-on-one assisted stretching services, has opened its fourth Fairfield County location at 121 Towne St. in the Harbor Point section of Stamford.

The 1,500-square-foot facility offers customized and group stretching sessions conducted by certified flexologists, with the goal of improving mobility, posture and quality of life while reducing muscle aches, pain and recovery time from illness and injury.

StretchLab was founded in Venice, California, in 2015. The company has Connecticut franchise facilities in Fairfield, New Canaan and Westport, along with Westchester locations in Mount Kisco, Scarsdale and White Plains.

