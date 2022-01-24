Beardsley Zoo plans centennial celebration

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo celebrates its 100-year anniversary in 2022, marking a major evolution from a small collection of exotic birds and retired circus animals to a learning and education center as well as an economic driver for Bridgeport.

Even before Beardsley Zoo, the city’s Beardsley Park was known for sightings of exotic animals. P.T. Barnum’s famous circus was headquartered in the city, and the animal handlers would take their charges for walks through the stately grounds designed by Frederick Law Olmstead, the landscape architect who created New York City’s Central Park. The chance to glimpse an elephant or giraffe began drawing crowds, and by 1922 Parks Commissioner Wesley F. Hayes convinced the city to establish a permanent zoo based around the park’s greenhouse.

Over the course of a century, much has changed. Zoo Director Gregg Dancho noted that the wide pathways through the zoo were originally active city streets and cars could park right next to caged animals at any hour of the day and night. Back in the day, a trip to the zoo was a treat for children but the emphasis was not education.

“We would come up here and just let the kids run around, get the energies out,” Dancho recalled. “There was no real education, no conservation messaging going on. My parents brought us here because it was the cheap place to take seven kids. It was free back then.

“The single biggest change I see is how we perceive animals,” Dancho added, emphasizing the change in public perception was led by new thinking in the field of zookeeping. “Now we’re trying to show how beautiful these animals are and how they connect with us.”

Dancho explained that the animals are no longer simply considered attractions, but are seen as partners in efforts to educate the public and key resources in helping maintain the genetic diversity of rare animals from around the world. As one of Connecticut’s three facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums — the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk and Mystic Aquarium are the others — the Beardsley Zoo is held up to some of the highest standards of animal welfare and educational programming quality in the world.

“We’re not here simply to show off animals,” Dancho said. “That’s not why we’re here. We’re here to work with endangered species. We’re here to work to get people understand what the value of this is.”

To help mark the occasion of the Beardsley Zoo’s 100-year anniversary, the zoo held a design contest for University of Bridgeport marketing and design students to create a temporary centennial logo, which is one the first of a series of major occasions celebrating not only the zoo and its animals but also its ties to the community.

A new bear habitat is set to open in 2022, which will mark the return of bears to the Beardsley Zoo and a step forward on their master plan. It also represents the largest dollar figure for a single project in the zoo’s recent history, according to Dancho.

Come the fall, the zoo will be decorated with lanterns that cast lights in the shapes of animals and create a festive nightscape. A formal gala will be held, and Dancho said he hopes to bring back the Beer and Wine Safari in June after a Covid-induced absence.

Other activities will include a golf tournament, projects revolving around guest submitted photos, and as yet unannounced activities alongside the arrival of new animals. The first of those arrivals is a still unnamed giant anteater born in 2021. The Beardsley Zoo recently polled the public to help choose a name for its latest addition, with Chili being chosen as the winning name.