Westchester Elections Commissioner Reginald LaFayette dies at age 69

There are two elections commissioners in Westchester, one representing the Republicans and the other representing the Democrats. LaFayette was the Democrat commissioner. In addition, for about 15 years until 2020, LaFayette served as chairman of the Westchester Democratic Party. He most recently was chairman of the Mount Vernon Democratic City Committee.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer issued a statement saying, in part, “The entire County of Westchester mourns the death of Reginald A. LaFayette. Reggie had a long and distinguished career as a public servant. He was politically brilliant, and it is without doubt that no person did more to bring diversity to city and county government than Reggie.

“He was insightful and tempered; he was my friend for nearly 50 years starting when we were both young men in Mt. Vernon – where we both first became active in the community. We shared meals, advice and even coached a little league team together.”

Latimer described news of LaFayette’s death as seeming to be “surreal.”

“Tomorrow we go forward and we carry on and remember his legacy of working for voting rights, diversity and equal opportunity for all in government,” Latimer said. “I grieve with his children, his many friends and colleagues.”