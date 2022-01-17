Manhattanville and New York Institute of Finance forge new educational partnership

Manhattanville College and the New York Institute of Finance have struck a deal to collaborate in a long-term strategic partnership to offer business and financial education starting this fall.

Through the New York Institute of Finance (NYIF) at Manhattanville College, students will be able to pursue a bachelor’s or master’s degree in finance or a master of education degree. The offerings will involve a focus on financial analytics, business management and educational management, in an effort to bring more domestic and international students to study finance at Manhattanville.

Potential concentration area options for students include: mergers and acquisitions; investment banking; blockchain; artificial intelligence; and sustainable finance. NYIF at Manhttanville will also offer career services support for its finance students.

“We are excited to embark on this new venture with the New York Institute of Finance, one of New York City’s oldest and most reputable institutions for financial training,’’ said Manhattanville President Michael Geisler. “This initiative is in keeping with our mission to educate socially responsible leaders in a global community, bringing additional international students to campus from many new countries worldwide while also providing our domestic students with exposure to international business practices and global markets, thus further increasing their job opportunities both locally and globally. It will firmly position Manhattanville College as a leader in global education in Westchester County.”

The partnership will also create a community-facing Business Executive Training Center at Manhattanville, which will host executive training and certification programs for local corporate executives, public institutions, community organizations and Manhattanville alumni.

Manhattanville, a private liberal arts school located in Purchase with more than 1,500 undergraduate students and almost 1,000 graduate students, currently offers degree and certificate programs in areas such as: business management; finance; economics; accounting; business leadership; sport business and entertainment management; human resource management; and marketing and communication management.

The college will be responsible for the joint program’s curriculum and for employing its faculty. With the NYIF, the school will collaborate on course content and deciding on elective courses.

NYIF is a financial education and training organization founded by the New York Stock Exchange in 1922 to educate young Wall Street professionals. It currently operates as an independently held business. Its programming spans from introductory to advanced levels, and reaches more than 50,000 individuals in 125 countries annually.

“As 2022 is the 100th year of NYIF’s founding, we are extremely pleased to begin our centennial with the announcement of our partnership with Manhattanville College,” Lee Tian, CEO of NYIF. “Our partnership also provides us an opportunity to work with U.S. higher education institutions to offer more cutting-edge, job-linked courses and together provide U.S. educational opportunities to a wider range of global students.”