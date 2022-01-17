Philippines pays $624M for 32 S-70i Black Hawks from Sikorsky

The Philippines government has announced its plans to purchase 32 S-70i Black Hawk helicopters from Stratford-headquartered Sikorsky Aircraft for $624 million.

The aircraft is being manufactured in Poland by Sikorsky’s PZL Mielec subsidiary, with an initial delivery of five helicopters expected in 2023. The additional aircraft will be delivered in three batches – 10 in 2024, 10 in 2025 and seven in 2026.

Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana stated the “lack of transport planes and helicopters have never been more acute” following his government’s response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the recent Typhoon Rai.