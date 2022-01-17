Brooke Cunningham named chief marketing officer at Norwalk’s Datto

Datto Holding Corp. has named Brooke Cunningham as its new chief marketing officer.

Prior to joining the Norwalk-based cloud-based software and security solutions company, Cunningham was area vice president for global partner marketing and experience for Splunk. Earlier in her career, she held marketing positions at Qlik Technologies and CA Technologies.

“I’m pleased to welcome Brooke to the Datto leadership team,” said Tim Weller, CEO of Datto. “She brings extensive experience in security technologies and scaling businesses globally. Brooke has guided companies through various phases of growth – from product portfolio and brand expansion, international growth, partner ecosystem maturation, and operationalizing for scale. We’re excited for the skills and leadership she will provide as Datto continues to grow and expand.”