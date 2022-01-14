Hospital for Special Surgery cures scoreboard need

The Hospital for Special Surgery, which is headquartered in Manhattan and has offices in White Plains, Stamford and other Connecticut communities along with Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island and Florida, has covered the cost of a new scoreboard for the Ebersole Ice Rink at Delfino Park in White Plains.

“HSS Westchester has affiliations with local high school sports teams, offers educational programs in the community and sponsors events to promote health and activity,” Warren Young, co-medical director of HSS Westchester, explained. “We live here, we work here and our kids go to schools here.”

Young said that contributing the scoreboard is part of HSS’s effort to build a vibrant partnership with the White Plains community. The HSS office at 133 Westchester Ave. opened in 2017.

The old scoreboard was about 20 years old. The new one, measuring 12 feet by eight feet, uses high-intensity LED lights. Ebersole is the home rink for the White Plains High School and Archbishop Stepinac hockey teams.

At the scoreboard unveiling ceremony on Jan. 13, White Plains Mayor Tom Roach said, “Ebersole Ice Rink is one of our most popular and heavily utilized community facilities and the new scoreboard will improve the visitor and team experience at the rink for years to come.”

Sports medicine is a significant segment of the medical practice at HSS. Throughout its offices, it has approximately 95,000 patient visits each year and its specialists perform more than 10,000 surgeries. HSS says it has trained more than 100 of the sports medicine leaders at institutions all over the world and its practitioners serve as team physicians for more than 30 professional sports teams, colleges and organizations.