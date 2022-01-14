Andrew Agwunobi stepping down as UConn’s interim president

The University of Connecticut has announced that Andrew Agwunobi is stepping down as interim president, effective Feb. 20.

Agwunobi took on the interim president position in July 2021 after the resignation of Thomas Katsouleas, and he simultaneously held the role of CEO at UConn Health. He will be joining Humana, a private sector health care company.

The dean of the UConn School of Medicine, Bruce Liang, is expected to be named interim CEO of UConn Health on effective Feb. 1.

The university’s board of trustees will meet on Jan. 26 and expects to appoint the UConn Vice President for Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship as Radenka Maric as interim president, also effective Feb. 1, with Agwunobi remaining for a transition period through Feb. 20. A national search for president will begin immediately, with the goal of naming UConn’s next president by this fall.