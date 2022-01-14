SBA approves $11M in Hurricane Ida financial assistance for Connecticut

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved 238 disaster loans totaling more than $11 million for 9,300 Connecticut businesses and residents who incurred losses resulting from Hurricane Ida last September.

The SBA is still taking applications for disaster assistance. Businesses of all sizes, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters seeking financial assistance for physical damages created by the hurricane are encouraged to apply.

Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA are available in Fairfield, New Haven and New London counties, along with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribal Nation. Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans in Connecticut’s Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, Tolland and Windham counties, as well as in New York’s Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties and Rhode Island’s Kent and Washington counties. in Rhode Island.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Jan. 28 and the deadline to return economic injury applications is Aug. 1, 2022.