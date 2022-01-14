Stamford’s ISG to study retailers’ post-pandemic digital strategies

Information Services Group (ISG), a Stamford-headquartered global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study to determine how retailers are using IT platform and service providers to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and address new business conditions.

The study results will be published in June in two reports published under the ISG Provider Lens banner. The reports, which will be called “Retail Platforms” and “Retail Services,” will focus on the platforms and services targeted to retail companies that are pivoting to a digital-first mindset.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

“The retail industry, which was already reeling under pressure due to new-age digital players and e-commerce disruption, was further hit by the pandemic,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “This unprecedented disruption served as a much-needed catalyst to accelerate the transformation retailers were seeking. To navigate through the pandemic, retailers had to quickly evolve and adapt to changing consumer behavior by expanding ecommerce and embracing new retail strategies.”