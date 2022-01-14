Home Consumer Goods Norwalk’s Guess Watches debuts collection celebrating Lunar New Year

By Phil Hall

By
Phil Hall
-

Norwalk-headquartered Guess Watches has debuted a special edition capsule celebrating Asia’s 2022 Lunar New Year.

The special edition capsule is dressed in red and gold, the traditional Chinese colors personifying prosperity for the new year ahead – for 2022, the zodiac year is represented by the Tiger.

According to a press release issued by Guess Watches, “Each style in the collection has a caseback that is elegantly etched with a floral design aesthetic and the year 2022. These flowers depict new growth after a long winter, manifesting life and good fortune. The leading style in the collection features a 34mm polished gold case with understated crystal, a red dial adorned with a floral design to represent new growth and life, perfected with a radiant red patent leather strap.”

The Lunar New Year takes place of Feb. 1.

Phil Hall
