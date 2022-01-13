Home Education Lamont signs order allowing schools to hire retired teachers

Phil Hall
Gov. Ned Lamont has addressed the ongoing statewide teacher shortage with an executive order that enables school districts to employ or re-employ retired teachers.

Under the executive order, school districts where a teacher shortage is identified can bring back retired teachers even if they reached the maximum limit allowed under state law while getting retirement benefits – this is achieved by excluding the period between July 1, 2021, and Feb. 15, 2022, from the salary determination.

“This executive order is a critical step to providing much-needed resources to ensure we keep students in the classroom and provide them with an in-person education,” Lamont said. “We are fortunate to have retired teachers available to provide some relief for their colleagues who continue to do great work for school children across our state. We will continue to utilize all tools at our disposal to provide for a safe and meaningful classroom education for students.”

