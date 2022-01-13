Chip’s Family Restaurant owner George Chatzopoulos dies at 55

Restauranteur George Chatzopoulos, owner of Chip’s Family Restaurant chain, passed away on Monday at the age of 55 following a bout with brain cancer.

The Greek-born Chatzopoulos immigrated to the U.S. in 1987 and worked in the restaurant business for years prior to acquiring the Orange-based Chip’s in 2003. Over the years, Chatzopoulos expanded Chip’s menus and built it out into a Connecticut chain with locations in Fairfield, Southbury, Southington and Wethersfield.

Chatzopoulos offered a distinctive view of restaurant management on his company’s website: “We are here because of the local people; I believe that providing great service, high-quality food, and a friendly atmosphere will keep our customers coming back.”

Connecticut Restaurant Association President Scott Dolch paid tribute to Chatzopoulos in a Facebook post.

“He was such a special person who cared so deeply about our industry and he was always there to support me personally as I grew in my role with the CRA, Dolch said. “It is a tough day knowing that he is gone and I give my best to his loved ones, friends and his restaurant family! Rest In Peace George, you will be missed!”

Photo courtesy of Scott Dolch.