Li’l Durk to open Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater’s 2022 season

Bridgeport’s Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater will launch its 2022 season with an April 23 concert by rapper Li’l Durk.

Durk is enjoying new heights in his recording career – his 2020 albums “Just Cause Y’all Waited 2” and “The Voice” both peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart while his 2021 album “The Voice Of The Heroes with Lil Baby” reached No.1 and earned him a BET Hip-Hop Award for Best Rap Duo. The performance is part of Durk’s 17-city engagement for his “7220 Tour” and only one of two Northeastern engagements – the day after his Bridgeport appearance, he will be performing at the Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom.

The venue has also announced additional concerts for later in the season, including the Goo Goo Dolls on Aug. 12 and the Dispatch and O.A.R. Summer Tour on Aug. 25.