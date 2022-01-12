Uncle Giuseppe’s supermarket relocating to Yorktown Green

Nearly a year after Oster Properties proposed its mixed-use revitalization project for the Yorktown Green shopping center, the town has announced a new grocery store tenant for it.

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace will move into the space at 329 Downing Drive formerly occupied by Food Emporium. Renovations have already begun on the 45,000-square-foot building, which has been vacant for more than a decade.

Representatives from Uncle Giuseppe’s proposed their relocation plan to the Yorktown Planning Board on Monday.

According to Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater, Uncle Giuseppe’s has outgrown its current location at nearby 380 Downing Drive. The Yorktown location, which opened in 2019 at the site of the former Turco’s grocery store, is the supermarket’s only Westchester store. It was founded in East Meadow and has seven locations across Long Island, with one more in New Jersey.

“Restoring vitality to the Yorktown Green shopping center will have a ripple effect throughout our community,” Slater said. “I’m pleased the Town Board continues to take significant steps towards filling a huge retail hole left by the closure of Kmart and Food Emporium. The expanded Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace is a clear sign of future investment and an important element in our community’s economic redevelopment.”

The Business Journal reported last year that Oster plans to demolish the 90,000-square-foot building at Yorktown Green that has sat vacant since Kmart’s departure. In its place, Oster will build a four-story, U-shaped building featuring 84 one-bedroom and 66 two-bedroom market-rate rental apartments and ground-floor retail, with green space and covered parking for residents, and amenities like a fitness center.

Oster is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey and owns more than 2 million square feet of real estate in Northern New Jersey. Aside from managing about 500 apartment units, it also owns the Foster Village Shopping Center in Bergenfield, New Jersey.