CT and NY auto insurance rates are above the national average: Report

The national average annual cost for car insurance is $1,529, up 3% over last year’s reduced rates from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the 2022 State of Auto Insurance Report published by The Zebra, an online insurance comparison site. Since 2011, rates have increased 28% nationally.

In Connecticut, the average annual rate for auto insurance is $1,551, slightly above the national average. The state’s most expensive city for auto insurance is New Haven with a $2,098 average while Old Lyme is the least expensive locality with a $1,326 average.

New York’s $1,600 average annual rate of $1,600 is also above the national average. Saint Albans is the most expensive city in the state for auto insurance, with a $3,357 average, while Penfield’s $1,071 average makes it the least expensive locality for this product.

Louisiana has the nation’s most expensive auto insurance average at $3,265, while three cities within that state have the highest averages for cities: New Orleans ($3,532), Baton Rouge ($3,473) and Alexandria ($3,202).

“In 2021, drivers began taking their cars out of ‘park’ and returned to the roads,” says Nicole Beck, Head of Communications at The Zebra. “More drivers can lead to more potential accidents to occur. As soon as the number of claims filed increases, so will insurance rates. However, drivers aren’t powerless – to lower rates, practice safe driving behaviors and take every precaution to protect your vehicles from damages caused by extreme weather.”