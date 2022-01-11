New airport manager at Westchester County Airport

Avports, the private operator that manages the Westchester County Airport, has announced the appointment of the airport’s new manager, April Gasparri.

Former manager Peter Scherrer will move on to a promotion on Avport’s executive team, as vice president of airport management services. He held the manager role at the airport since 2005.

A West Point graduate who served as a U.S. Army commissioned officer and helicopter pilot-in-command, Gasparri’s airport operations leadership experience spans various roles at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, including John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports, and Pittsburgh International Airport.

Westchester County Airport is owned by the county, but operated by Avports. Avports was founded in 1927 as a division of Pan Am Airlines, and is now owned by West Street Infrastructure Partners III, a family of infrastructure investment funds managed by Goldman Sachs. Several of its airports are managed through an affiliation with the Aviation Facilities Company.

The leadership transition will occur over the coming weeks.