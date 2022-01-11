Ray Dalio: U.S. should follow Chinese example on wealth redistribution

Connecticut’s richest resident is calling on the U.S. to follow the example of China’s communist government and redistribute wealth among its population.

According to a Bloomberg report, Ray Dalio, founder of the $150 billion Westport-based hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, insisted that the U.S. and other Western nations misunderstand the goals of Chinese President Xi Jinping in creating more opportunity by having government spread prosperity.

“First you get rich, then you make a point of distributing those opportunities in a more equal way,” Dalio said during a UBS Group AG investment conference on Monday. “The U.S., through its own system, needs more common prosperity, and a lot of other countries do.”

Dalio added that this approach could help to harvest a future generation of leaders who would otherwise have been prevented from demonstrating their abilities.

“You don’t know where the top talent is going to come from,” he continued. “It’s just as likely to come from poor people, disadvantaged people as it is from the most superbly groomed people. So, you draw upon that talent, and you make a better economy more prosperous and you create a fairer system.”

Dalio offered no game plan on how to initiate such a concept, nor did he volunteer to devote any of his fortune to making this concept a reality. Last October, Dalio claimed he would gladly pay more in taxes if he knew his funds were being used to promote equal opportunity and greater productivity.

Last month, Dalio sparked controversy during a CNBC interview when he appeared to downplay human rights abuses in China by raising questions about human rights in the U.S. while comparing the actions of the Chinese government to a “strict parent.” He later claimed his comments were sloppily framed.