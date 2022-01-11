Home Education New provost at Bridgeport’s Paier College

New provost at Bridgeport’s Paier College

By
Phil Hall


Paier College has appointed James Page to serve as its new provost.

Page was previously the undergraduate program director at the University of Bridgeport’s School of Business. In his role as provost, he will be responsible for overseeing daily academic operations and helping to define Paier College’s strategic academic vision. He will report directly to Paier College President Joseph M. Bierbaum.

Earlier in his career, Page served for nine months as a professor at China’s Zhejiang University of Science & Technology, where he conducted classes in multicultural and business strategies, and also held associate professor positions at Quinnipiac University, Post University and Albertus Magnus College. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and computer information systems from Albertus Magnus College, his MBA from Sacred Heart University and his Ed.D. from Wilmington University.

“Dr. Page brings a wealth of experience in higher education administration to Paier College that will make him a pivotal member of our leadership team as we continue to grow our institution,” said Bierbaum. “He is a natural leader committed to high academic standards with a passion for creating learning environments that serve students and help them to achieve success academically and professionally.”

