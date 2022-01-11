Home Fairfield Greenwich attorney to chair Cummings & Lockwood law firm

Greenwich attorney to chair Cummings & Lockwood law firm

Phil Hall
Laura Weintraub Beck has been named chairwoman and managing director of the law firm Cummings & Lockwood. Beck, who is based in the firm’s Greenwich office, is the first woman to chair the law firm.

Beck succeeds Jonathan B. Mills, who chaired the firm for 19 years and will continue to serve in an advisory position.

Beck joined Cummings & Lockwood in 2002 and her practice covers estate planning. Earlier in her career, she was a staff member of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. She earned a bachelor’s from Trinity College, a master’s degree in public policy from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and her juris doctor from Columbia Law School.

In addition to its Greenwich office, Cummings & Beck has Connecticut offices in Stamford and West Hartford and three offices in Florida.

