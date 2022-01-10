Bruni & Campisi moves to new HQ

The plumbing, heating and cooling residential and commercial service company Bruni & Campisi has moved its headquarters to 100 Grasslands Road in Elmsford. The company, which was founded in 1979 and has grown to be a leader in its field in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Fairfield, had been at 199 Ridgewood Drive in Elmsford.

Bruni & Campisi is occupying 22,000 square feet of office and warehouse space at the new location. Rakow Commercial Realty Group, Inc., based in White Plains represented Bruni & Campisi in the leasing transaction. David Richman, Rakow’s president and CEO, and Nico V. Rossi, senior associate, led the Rakow’s team working on Bruni & Campisi’s behalf.

The space had not been actively marketed but Richman became aware of its availability through his personal contacts with Sam Kupferstein, vice president at Renova Equities, which owns the property. Renova had purchased 100 Grasslands Road and adjacent 80 Grasslands Road from Reckson in 2017.

At the time of the sale, the building at 100 Grasslands Road was described as being a 67,454-square-foot flex building featuring 24-foot clear height along with showroom and warehouse space. The building at 80 Grasslands Road was described as a three-story, 87,579-square-foot office building.

Bruni & Campisi is in space previously used by Amscan Inc., parent company of Party City retail stores. Amscan continues its presence at 80 Grasslands Road.

Mario Bruni, owner of Bruni & Campisi, had high praise for the Rakow Group for having located the space and guided them through the transaction.

“We definitely hit a home run thanks to Rakow Group,” Bruni said. “I can’t say it enough: these are the people you should go to for your next relocation or lease renewal.”