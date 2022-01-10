Rockland County launches grant program for outdoor dining

Rockland County has announced a new grant program for local restaurants and similar establishments to be reimbursed for for past Covid-related expenses or to gain funding for future expenses.

The Reviving Rockland Restaurants Grant Program will provide grants of anywhere between $5,000 and $25,000 for any eligible restaurants, food stands, food trucks, bars, saloons, lounges, taverns, bakeries, delis, cafes, breweries, wineries or similar businesses for outdoor dining equipment.

The program will be paid for through $500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

With the grant money, restaurants can fund purchases of tents, outdoor heating equipment, tables and chairs, umbrellas, plexiglass shields, tarps or fencing, although it is not excluded to these items only. The county noted that costs for construction of outdoor seating and cleaning materials may also be considered. The future expenses must be incurred between Jan. 3, 2022 and Dec. 1, 2022.

Restaurants can also apply for the funding to be reimbursed for past outdoor dining equipment purchases. These purchases must have been incurred between March 3, 2021, and Jan. 2, 2022.

Restaurants must have been operating in the county since Jan. 1, 2020 and intend to stay in operation until Jan. 1, 2023, with 25 or fewer employees and in good standing with local, state and federal tax and license requirements.

The program will continue to accept applications until the $500,000 is depleted.