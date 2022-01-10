Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse to open at Stamford Town Center

The Florida restaurant chain Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse is planning to open its first Northeast location in the Stamford Town Center.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in May within an 8,000-square-foot space at 230 Tresser Blvd., and will include a full-service bar area with seating, a dining area that accommodates 200 guests plus four private dining spaces and a 40-seat pation that will be open during pleasant weather.

Terra Gaucha, which has locations in Jacksonville and Tampa, will take over the space previously occupied by Cheesecake Factory.

“We are delighted to announce another wonderful restaurant that will deliver a truly authentic dining experience,” said Dan Stolzenbach, general manager at Stamford Town Center. “Terra Gaucha will be a dining destination for the entire region, and we cannot wait for them to open their doors.”