Bridgeport and Stamford sites receive state funds for brownfield remediation

A pair of Fairfield County parcels are among the 40 blighted properties in 13 localities receiving grants from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s Brownfield Remediation Program.

The 6.5-acre former United Illuminating Power Plant site at 137 East Main St. in Bridgeport is receiving $990,000 in state funds for its remediation and redevelopment as a multifamily, mixed-use development consisting of approximately 421 units and approximately 10,000 square feet of commercial, retail, office and restaurant space.

The 2.5-acre site at 650 Atlantic St. in Stamford is receiving $950,000 to abate and preserve the existing buildings and remediate soil and groundwater, with the goal of transitioning the property into a mixed-use, transit-oriented development.

The state is allocating a total of roughly $17.9 million in grants in this brownfield mediation funding round.

“Removing pollution from these properties unlocks new and varied uses for these properties, including housing, mixed-use commercial and retail options, office and business space, and community recreation that fill needs and expand opportunities for those who live and work in and around these spaces,” said Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes.