Keith A. Hancock named CEO at Danbury’s Odyssey Logistics & Technology

Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corp. has named Keith A. Hancock as its new CEO.

Hancock most recently served as president for multimodal solutions and corporate development for the company. He replaces Robert H. Shellman, founder and former president and CEO, who was named chairman of the board, replacing Admiral Edward M. Straw (Ret.), who will continue to serve on the board as its independent lead director.

The company also promoted Cosmo J. Alberico from chief financial officer to president and chief operating officer. Odyssey is a portfolio company of The Jordan Co., a middle-market private equity firm.