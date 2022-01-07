Christina Armentano becomes COO at Paraco

Christina Armentano was named chief operating officer of Paraco Gas, the fuel company headquartered in Rye Brook.

Armentano has been with Paraco since 2014, and most recently served as executive vice president of sales, marketing and mergers and acquisitions.

Joe Armentano, the current CEO and father of Christina, is the family business’s second-generation leader. Pat Armentano bought the company in 1979 when it was a small propane and oil marketer. Today, it serves over 120,000 residential and commercial customers and is the largest privately held propane company in the Northeast.