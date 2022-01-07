New chair for Westchester County Health Care Corporation board

The Westchester County Health Care Corporation has announced its new chair of the Board of Directors, Zubeen Shroff.

The corporation is the entity that operates the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, also known as WMCHealth, which operates a network of 10 hospitals along with other care facilities around Westchester and the Hudson Valley. Its annual economic impact is estimated to be around $3.45 billion.

Shroff has been appointed effective Jan. 1, 2022, succeeding former chair Mitchell Hochberg. Hochberg had reached his term limit as chair after three consecutive terms and will now serve as first vice chair.

Shroff’s experience on the board spans more than a decade, and the corporation cites him as integral to WMCHealth’s governance since it was founded in 2015. He has served as first vice chair, chair of the patient experience committee and chair of the strategic planning and technology committee.

He is currently managing director of Galen Partners, a health care growth equity investment firm. Prior to joining Galen, he was a principal at The Wilkerson Group, a medical products consulting firm that was acquired by IBM. He is also a co-author of the book “Integrated Healthcare: Pharmaceutical Company Roles in a Seamless System of Patient Care.”

He has been a member of the Westchester Medical Center Foundation Board since 2005 and currently also serves as board chair of the nonprofit organization.

Shroff cited two projects in 2022, the opening of the HealthAlliance Hospital on Mary’s Avenue in Kingston and the development of Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, as particularly important.