Lamont issues executive orders on boosters for state hospital and long-term care employees

Gov. Ned Lamont has signed two executive orders requiring employees of long-term care facilities and state hospitals to receive Covid-19 booster shots by Feb. 11.

In conjunction with the executive orders, the Connecticut Hospital Association announced a similar mandatory booster shot requirement for all hospital and health system employees and clinical staff statewide.

Last summer, the governor issued executive orders mandating initial Covid-19 vaccination doses for the employees of long-term care facilities and state hospitals. Similar to last summer’s orders, failure of these facilities to comply subjects to receive booster shots could result in a $20,000-per-day civil penalty.

“Some of the people who are most vulnerable to the impacts of Covid-19 include those who live in long-term care facilities and receive services in our state hospitals, and we need to be doing everything we can to protect them from this virus,” Lamont said in a statement.

Separately, the state’s Department of Public Health issued a guidance asking that nursing homes accept Covid-positive admissions from hospitals. The new guidance waives an earlier requirement that patients have a negative Covid test within 48 hours of their transfer to a nursing home.

“Vaccination status of an individual should not influence decisions about hospital discharge or PAC admission,” said the department in its new guidance.