Home Construction W.R. Berkley debuts unit for construction liability insurance

W.R. Berkley debuts unit for construction liability insurance

By
Phil Hall
-

W. R. Berkley Corp. has launched Berkley Construction Solutions, which will focus on providing excess liability insurance for contractors throughout the construction industry.

Andrew Robinson has been named president of the new business. Robinson offers nearly 40 years of experience in the property casualty insurance industry and previously held senior vice president positions at Starr Cos. and AIG.

The formation of this new business is a continuation of our efforts to enhance our participation in emerging and dynamic parts of the economy, by bringing talent and expertise to various specialty industries,” said W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and CEO at Greenwich-headquartered W. R. Berkley Corp. “Construction is a very important industry focus for Berkley. We are pleased to be expanding our existing participation with dedicated capabilities and expertise for contractors.”

Previous articleNorwalk’s Aventri merges with rival MeetingPlay
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here