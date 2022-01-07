W.R. Berkley debuts unit for construction liability insurance

W. R. Berkley Corp. has launched Berkley Construction Solutions, which will focus on providing excess liability insurance for contractors throughout the construction industry.

Andrew Robinson has been named president of the new business. Robinson offers nearly 40 years of experience in the property casualty insurance industry and previously held senior vice president positions at Starr Cos. and AIG.

The formation of this new business is a continuation of our efforts to enhance our participation in emerging and dynamic parts of the economy, by bringing talent and expertise to various specialty industries,” said W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and CEO at Greenwich-headquartered W. R. Berkley Corp. “Construction is a very important industry focus for Berkley. We are pleased to be expanding our existing participation with dedicated capabilities and expertise for contractors.”