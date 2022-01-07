Home Fairfield Norwalk’s Aventri merges with rival MeetingPlay

By
Phil Hall
-

Aventri, the Norwalk-based event software company, is merging with MeetingPlay, a competitor based in Washington, D.C. The financial terms of the merger were not disclosed.

According to the companies, MeetingPlay and Aventri power a combined total of more than 50,000 events, service over 10,000 companies, and elevate the attendee experience for more than 7 million attendees. In conjunction with the merger, the combined entity has received a growth equity investment from Sunstone Partners and Camden Partners.

Eric Lochner was named CEO of the new company. Lochner was previously president and CEO of Steele Compliance Solutions Inc., a risk management platform. MeetingPlay co-founder and former CEO Joe Schwinger and co-Founder and former Chief Operating Officer Lisa Vann will remain with the new company and undertake executive roles, while former Aventri CEO Jim Sharpe will remain a shareholder and adviser to the new company.

“We are excited to bring these two inventive companies together to create a new cutting-edge experience for the meetings and events industry,” said Lochner. “We have a strong opportunity to deepen the process of hosting in-person, hybrid and virtual events and are excited to be able to better support meeting planners and event organizers while offering a wider range of products and experiences.”

Phil Hall
