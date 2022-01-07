Mimi Drake named board chairwoman at Greenwich’s Hudson Global

Hudson Global Inc., a Greenwich-headquartered global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO, has named Mimi Drake as its board chairwoman.

Drake joined the board in February 2019 and has chaired its nominating and governance committee since May 2019.

Drake is co-CEO at Permit Capital Advisors LLC, an investment advisory firm. Earlier in her career, she was chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Defiance Asset Management LLC. She was a former chairwoman of the 100 Women in Finance Association and Foundation and serves on the board of trustees of several educational and nonprofit organizations.