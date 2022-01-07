Home Fairfield Mimi Drake named board chairwoman at Greenwich’s Hudson Global

Mimi Drake named board chairwoman at Greenwich’s Hudson Global

By
Phil Hall
-

Hudson Global Inc., a Greenwich-headquartered global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO, has named Mimi Drake as its board chairwoman.

Drake joined the board in February 2019 and has chaired its nominating and governance committee since May 2019.

Drake is co-CEO at Permit Capital Advisors LLC, an investment advisory firm. Earlier in her career, she was chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Defiance Asset Management LLC. She was a former chairwoman of the 100 Women in Finance Association and Foundation and serves on the board of trustees of several educational and nonprofit organizations.

Previous articlePelham Manor developer wants $5M from Fishkill for stopping Continental Commons
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here