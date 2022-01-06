SmartEquip signs lease at Norwalk’s Merritt 7

The tech firm SmartEquip Inc. has signed a lease for 13,340 square feet at the Merritt 7 Corporate Park in Norwalk.

SmartEquip will occupy a new buildout on the fifth floor of the recently upgraded Building 501. This is the second new tenant at the property within three months – in November, the tech firm Toluna announced it would relocate from its Wilton headquarters and occupy 8,089 square feet on the fifth floor of Building 501.

SmartEquip was represented by Paul Kauffman & Marc Jacobs of JLL, while the CBRE team of Tom Pajolek and Ned Burns, along with Marcus Partners’ David Fiore and JoAnn McGrath, represented ownership.