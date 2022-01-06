Home Fairfield United Rentals signs new direct lease for Stamford headquarters

United Rentals signs new direct lease for Stamford headquarters

By
Phil Hall
-

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. announced that United Rentals Inc. has signed a new direct lease for its full-floor, 51,194-square-foot headquarters at 100 First Stamford Place in Stamford.

United Rentals is the world’s largest equipment rental company, with 1,278 rental locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company previously subleased its space in Stamford.

Ted Uzelac and Chris Armstrong of Fischer Co. represented United Rentals, Inc. in the lease negotiations. Landlord representation was provided by Jeffrey H. Newman, and Kimberly A. Zaccagnino of ESRT, and James Ritman, Torey Walsh, Greg Frisoli, and Janey Steinmetz of Newmark.

Previous articleGov. Lamont undergoes hip replacement surgery
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here