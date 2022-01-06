United Rentals signs new direct lease for Stamford headquarters

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. announced that United Rentals Inc. has signed a new direct lease for its full-floor, 51,194-square-foot headquarters at 100 First Stamford Place in Stamford.

United Rentals is the world’s largest equipment rental company, with 1,278 rental locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company previously subleased its space in Stamford.

Ted Uzelac and Chris Armstrong of Fischer Co. represented United Rentals, Inc. in the lease negotiations. Landlord representation was provided by Jeffrey H. Newman, and Kimberly A. Zaccagnino of ESRT, and James Ritman, Torey Walsh, Greg Frisoli, and Janey Steinmetz of Newmark.