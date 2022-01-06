Gov. Lamont undergoes hip replacement surgery

Gov. Ned Lamont underwent hip replacement surgery yesterday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Stamford.

The governor’s office did not announce the surgery ahead of the procedure. According to Max Reiss, the governor’s director of communications, he is now resting at home in Greenwich.

“The surgery is very similar to the one he experienced just about one year ago – however, it was on the opposite hip,” Reiss said. “His medical team says that he is on track for a speedy recovery, and over the next couple of days he plans to rest at home while working remotely.”