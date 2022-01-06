New president at Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress

A new president and CEO will take over at Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress starting on Jan. 31 of this year.

The organization’s board of directors announced the appointment of Adam Bosch this week.

Pattern for Progress was founded in 1965, and Bosch is the organization’s sixth president. It focuses on sustainable and equitable policy, planning, advocacy and research around the Hudson Valley, especially with respect to issues like housing, local government efficiency, education, land use policy, transportation and infrastructure. It spans the counties of Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester.

Bosch’s background is in journalism, public affairs and policy analysis. Most recently, he served as director of public affairs for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection and the city’s water supply system.

He has been part of Pattern for Progress since 2012, when he joined as vice president of research and external affairs. Notably, he researched Rockland County’s fiscal crisis, which earned the nonprofit the President’s Award from the Rockland County Business Association.

As a journalist, Bosch wrote for the Wallkill Valley Times, the Times Herald-Record and the Albany bureau of The New York Times, along with working as an adjunct professor of journalism at SUNY New Paltz for a decade.

Bosch is a lifelong Hudson Valley resident, originally from the town of Newburgh. He now lives in Saugerties with his family.